Ansiosidonnaisen työttömyysturvan menot korkealla tasolla, viime kuukausina laskua

The Employment Fund issues two bonds in the aggregate amount of EUR 1.200 million. The Employment Fund issues two unsecured bonds of EUR 600 million each. The first bond carries a fixed annual interest of 0 percent and it matures on 16 June 2023 and the other bond carries a fixed annual interest of 0,01 percent and it matures on 16 June 2027. Proceeds from the issuance of the bonds will be used to pay the Employment Fund’s statutory obligations. The Employment Fund will apply for the listing of the bonds on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The settlement date of the bonds is on 16 June 2020. Danske Bank A/S, Nordea Bank Abp and Swedbank AB (publ) act as the lead managers for the bond issue. Further information: Janne Metsämäki, Managing Director, tel. +358 40 522 3614 Tapio Oksanen, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +358 40 539 4651 NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN,