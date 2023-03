Ansökan till eftermiddagsverksamhet för skolelever för nästa läsår börjar 6.3

Application period for next school year's after-school activities begins on 6 March 1.3.2023 12:28:43 EET | Tiedote

The application period for the basic education after-school activities for 1st- and 2nd-graders for their 2023–2024 school year is approaching. If your school child needs a place in after-school activities next autumn, remember to apply this spring between 6 March and 1 May.