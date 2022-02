Apuna maailmalla – ulkoministeriön konsulipalvelujen kysyntä kasvussa

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto to attend the Global Disability Summit 14.2.2022 12:39:59 EET | Press release

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will attend the Global Disability Summit in Oslo on 16–17 February. He will announce the Foreign Ministry’s commitments on the promotion of the rights of persons with disabilities at the meeting. The aim of the summit is to intensify the implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and thereby to bring about substantial improvements in the lives of persons with disabilities.