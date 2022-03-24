Arctic Blue Beverages to launch their first oat-based RTD
Arctic Blue Beverages has launched Hang Oat Vanilla, their first oat-based ready-to-drink (RTD). The product is already on sale in Finland and will be extensively available in Europe later this year.
The novelty drink is based on the multi-award winning Arctic Blue Gin. The oat-based drink combines the tastes of the wild northern nature and pure Finnish water. The drink is packed in Tetra Pak carton.
“This new product expands our range of oat-based products. It is aimed especially at younger, conscious people, for whom sustainability is important”, says Valtteri Eroma, CEO of Arctic Blue Beverages.
Hang Oat Vanilla is Arctic Blue Beverages' first oat-based mild alcoholic beverage. In the future, the company intends to expand its RTD product range (ready-to-drink) by launching new flavors and packaging sizes both in Finland and abroad.
Eroma is pleased that Arctic Blue Beverages has the opportunity to respond to the rapidly growing trend of RTD beverages and the popularity of dairy-free oat products, as well as the development of new oat products.
“We have created an innovation platform that allows our product development to answer quickly to trends and market changes without taking months of development work”, says Eroma.
According to Eroma, the market for RTD drinks has grown tremendously globally, and at the same time, oat-based options are taking up shelf space from traditional dairy products.
“Growth in both categories is immersive. With the new Hang Oat Vanilla just launched, we are among the first to take part in the growing segment”, he says.
Avainsanat
Yhteyshenkilöt
Further information:
Valtteri Eroma
CEO & Head of Brand
+358 40 550 1343
valtteri.eroma@arcticbluebeverages.com
Anniina Nissinen
PR- & communications Agency Mellakka Helsinki
+358 400 380010
anniina.nissinen@mellakka.fi
Kuvat
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
https://arcticbluebeverages.com
Arctic Blue Beverages Oy is a Finnish beverage company whose best-known products are the multi-award winning Arctic Blue Gin, Arctic Blue Gin Navy Strength and the world’s first dairy-free gin-based oat liqueur, Arctic Blue Oat. The company invests heavily into international export and its products are sold in Japan, Australia and more than a dozen other countries.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Arctic Blue Beverages
Hang Oat Vanilla on Suomen ensimmäinen alkoholipitoinen mieto kaurajuoma24.3.2022 08:30:00 EET | Tiedote
Arctic Blue Beverages on tuonut markkinoille Suomen ensimmäisen miedon kaurapohjaisen alkoholijuoman Hang Oat Vanillan.
Arctic Blue Beverages signs Australian distribution agreement – first container of Finnish Arctic Blue Gin sails to the land down under14.10.2021 08:30:00 EEST | Tiedote
Finnish beverage company Arctic Blue Beverages has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Vintage House Wine and Spirits in Australia. The exclusive importer will market Finnish gin to more than 7000 local stockists throughout Australia.
Arctic Blue Beverages solmi yhteistyön Australiaan – kontti täynnä suomalaista giniä seilaa kohti kengurumaata14.10.2021 08:30:00 EEST | Tiedote
Suomalainen Arctic Blue Beverages on solminut ainutlaatuisen jälleenmyyntisopimuksen australialaisen Vintage House Wine and Spiritsin kanssa. Asiakkaansa tarkkaan valikoiva maahantuoja tarjoaa suomalaista giniä myyntiin yli 7 000 paikalliselle toimijalle ympäri Australiaa.
Arctic Blue Beverages launches new tonic water with a taste of Finnish nature – “A good base for all drinks”7.10.2021 08:15:00 EEST | Press release
The Finnish beverage company famous for its award-winning artisan gin has launched a new tonic water that is now available from retailers.
Arctic Blue Beverages nyhet har en smak av finländsk natur – ”Bra bas för allt”7.10.2021 08:15:00 EEST | Tiedote
Det för sina prisbelönta hantverksgin kända dryckesföretaget har lanserat en ny tonic som nu finns i butikerna.
Arctic Blue Beveragesin uutuudessa maistuu suomalainen luonto – “Hyvä pohja kaikelle”7.10.2021 08:15:00 EEST | Tiedote
Palkituista artesaanigineistä tunnetun juomayrityksen uusi tonic-vesi löytyy nyt kauppojen hyllyiltä.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme