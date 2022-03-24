Arctic Blue Beverages to launch their first oat-based RTD

The novelty drink is based on the multi-award winning Arctic Blue Gin. The oat-based drink combines the tastes of the wild northern nature and pure Finnish water. The drink is packed in Tetra Pak carton.

“This new product expands our range of oat-based products. It is aimed especially at younger, conscious people, for whom sustainability is important”, says Valtteri Eroma, CEO of Arctic Blue Beverages.

Hang Oat Vanilla is Arctic Blue Beverages' first oat-based mild alcoholic beverage. In the future, the company intends to expand its RTD product range (ready-to-drink) by launching new flavors and packaging sizes both in Finland and abroad.

Eroma is pleased that Arctic Blue Beverages has the opportunity to respond to the rapidly growing trend of RTD beverages and the popularity of dairy-free oat products, as well as the development of new oat products.

“We have created an innovation platform that allows our product development to answer quickly to trends and market changes without taking months of development work”, says Eroma.

According to Eroma, the market for RTD drinks has grown tremendously globally, and at the same time, oat-based options are taking up shelf space from traditional dairy products.

“Growth in both categories is immersive. With the new Hang Oat Vanilla just launched, we are among the first to take part in the growing segment”, he says.