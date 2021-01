Arkiliikuntaa, kulttuuria ja muistikuntoutusta ikäihmisille – Uusi Koti TV -kanava aloittaa lähetykset DNA:n kaapeliverkossa

A significant difference in the amount of data transferred with 5G and 4G, although the use is driven by the same logic — but expert expects this to change 30.12.2020 10:15:00 EET | Press release

Much has been said about the potential of 5G, but we have not had much evidence of consumers’ actual 5G behaviour until now. DNA’s data comparison* shows how big of a difference there actually is in the amount of transferred data depending on whether the consumer’s internet or mobile subscription has a 3G, 4G or 5G connection.