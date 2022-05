Asiantuntijaryhmä: Jätevesien ravinteet turvaamaan ruuantuotantoa lannoitekriisissä

A fair data economy and digital education would provide security for Finland in the era of information warfare 24.5.2022 02:00:00 EEST | Press release

According to Sitra’s recent Digipower investigation, the resilience of the European economy and European democracy is threatened by the lack of transparency in the data economy and the concentration of digital power in the hands of a few. Supporting the digital education of the population is one way to improve the situation.