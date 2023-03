Asuntolainakannan kasvuvauhti poikkeuksellisen hidasta

Rising interest rates reduced Bank of Finland’s profit 24.3.2023 11:00:00 EET | Press release

The Parliamentary Supervisory Council has today, upon proposal by the Bank of Finland Board, confirmed the Bank of Finland’s financial statements. The Bank of Finland’s audited profit for the financial year 2022 totals EUR 0.00 after adjustments to provisions. The foreign exchange rate and price difference provision was adjusted downwards by EUR 165 million to cover the valuation losses on financial assets arising mainly from the fall in the market value of dollar-denominated securities. A reduction of EUR 47 million in the general provision was also made, to cover the negative operating profit. “The rise in interest rates has reduced the Bank of Finland’s profit. The Bank had already prepared for higher interest rates by strengthening its risk provisions when interest rates were low.In the immediate years ahead, there will be a further need to use risk provisions, as the profit outlook is weak,” says Bank of Finland Deputy Governor Marja Nykänen. During the COVID-19 crisis, the Eurosy