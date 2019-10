Ateneumin vuoden 2020 näyttelyt ovat Natalia Goncharova, Inspiration – nykytaide & klassikot sekä Magnus Enckell

The opening of late 2019 exhibitions to be advanced by one week: Through My Travels I Found Myself – Helene Schjerfbeck and Finnish Artists in Ruovesi to open already on 15 November 2019 10.9.2019 14:24:26 EEST | Press release

The exhibitions scheduled to open at the Ateneum Art Museum in November will run for one week longer. The exhibitions Through My Travels I Found Myself – Helene Schjerfbeck and Finnish Artists in Ruovesi will, contrary to a previous announcement, open already on 15 November 2019, and will be on display until 26 January 2020. The common theme of the exhibitions, which divide the Ateneum’s third floor exhibition space in two, is the importance of place in an artist’s work. In addition to Helene Schjerfbeck, the names to be featured at the Ateneum in late 2019 and early 2020 include Werner Holmberg, Akseli Gallen-Kallela, Elga Sesemann, Hugo Simberg and Ellen Thesleff, all of whose works will be on display at the Finnish Artists in Ruovesi exhibition.