Ateneumin ystävät ry 100 vuotta – juhlanäyttely Ateneumissa syksyllä 2019

The Friends of the Ateneum 100 years – a celebratory exhibition in the autumn of 2019 30.1.2019

The Friends of the Ateneum, which is Finland’s oldest and largest museum friends association, was founded in 1919 to support the Ateneum Art Museum. In honour of the association’s centenary, the Ateneum will, from 15 August to 6 October 2019, host the exhibition One Hundred Years of Friendship, which will present works of art donated and funded by the association. The Friends of the Ateneum also have a centenary fund-raising campaign under way, which will culminate at the end of 2019, when Marcus Collin’s work Woman in Black (1918) will be donated to the collection.