Authorised representative oversight of Pohjantähti Mutual Insurance Company ends

Financial Supervisory Authority prohibits ICON Corporation Ltd from managing alternative investment funds and providing investment services without authorisation 18.12.2019 13:44:54 EET | Press release

By its decision dated 17 December 2019, the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) obliges ICON Corporation Ltd to discontinue offering fund shares and prohibits ICON Corporation Ltd from managing alternative investment funds. In addition, the FIN-FSA considers that ICON Corporation Ltd has provided investment services without appropriate authorisation and prohibits ICON Corporation Ltd from continuing the provision of investment services. The grounds for this decision are serious shortcomings, omissions and violations identified by the FIN-FSA in the activities of ICON Corporation Ltd. To enforce the prohibitions, the FIN-FSA imposes a conditional fine of EUR 4 million.