Authorised representative oversight of Pohjantähti Mutual Insurance Company ends
On 10 February 2020, the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) decided to end the authorised representative oversight of Pohjantähti Mutual Insurance Company. The oversight was based on a decision appointment of an authorised representative made by the FIN-FSA on 14 May 2018, which appointed Pekka Jaatinen, Attorney, to oversee the activities of Pohjantähti Mutual Insurance Company until further notice.
The FIN-FSA considers that the management of the company’s affairs has evolved so that there are no longer grounds for continuing the decision to appoint an authorised representative. The decision entered into effect on 10 February 2020.
Appendix
FIN-FSA decision (pdf, in Finnish)
See also
FIN-FSA press release 17 May 2018: FIN-FSA appoints an authorised representative to oversee the ongoing activities of Pohjantähti Mutual Insurance Company
Keywords
Contacts
Teija Korpiaho, Head of Division, Life and Non-Life Insurance, Insurance Supervision. Requests for interviews are coordinated by FIN-FSA Communications, tel. +358 9 183 5030, weekdays 9.00–16.00.
About Finanssivalvonta
PL 103, Snellmaninkatu 6
00100 Helsinki
09 183 51https://www.finanssivalvonta.fi/
Finanssivalvonta, or the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA), is the authority for supervision of Finland’s financial and insurance sectors. The entities supervised by the authority include banks, insurance and pension companies as well as other companies operating in the insurance sector, investment firms, fund management companies and the Helsinki Stock Exchange. We foster financial stability and confidence in the financial markets and enhance protection for customers, investors and the insured.
Subscribe to releases from Finanssivalvonta
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Finanssivalvonta by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Finanssivalvonta
Pohjantähti Ömsesidiga Försäkringsbolagets verksamhet övervakas inte längre av ett ombud12.2.2020 12:42:06 EET | Tiedote
Finansinspektionen beslutade den 10 februari 2020 att Pohjantähti Ömsesidiga Försäkringsbolagets verksamhet inte längre behöver övervakas av ett ombud. Övervakningen grundade sig på Finansinspektionens beslut av den 14 maj 2018 om tillsättning av ombud, genom vilket advokat Pekka Jaatinen tillsattes för att övervaka Pohjantähti Ömsesidiga Försäkringsbolagets verksamhet tillsvidare.
Pohjantähti Keskinäisen Vakuutusyhtiön asiamiesvalvonta päättyy12.2.2020 12:42:04 EET | Tiedote
Finanssivalvonta on päättänyt 10.2.2020, että Pohjantähti Keskinäisen Vakuutusyhtiön asianmiesvalvonta lopetetaan. Valvonta perustui Finanssivalvonnan 14.5.2018 tekemään päätökseen asiamiehen asettamisesta, jolla asianajaja Pekka Jaatinen asetettiin valvomaan Pohjantähti Keskinäisen Vakuutusyhtiön toimintaa toistaiseksi.
Strategy of the Financial Supervisory Authority 2020-2022: Supervision will focus on impacts and risks of digitalisation and climate change on the financial sector and prevention of money laundering21.1.2020 10:35:15 EET | Press release
The strategy of the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) for 2020-2022 is based on three main pillars: orienting supervision according to changes in the operating environment, improving quality and efficiency of operations, and maintaining the strong expertise of personnel. In the next few years, according to the strategy, supervision will focus on three key areas: climate change, digitalisation and prevention of money laundering.
Finanssivalvonnan strategia 2020-2022: Valvonnassa korostuvat digitalisaation ja ilmastonmuutoksen vaikutukset ja riskit finanssisektorille sekä rahanpesun estäminen21.1.2020 10:35:12 EET | Tiedote
Finanssivalvonnan strategia vuosille 2020-2022 nojaa kolmeen peruspilariin: valvonnan suuntaamiseen toimintaympäristön muutosten mukaisesti, toiminnan laadukkuuden ja tehokkuuden vahvistamiseen sekä henkilöstön vankkaan asiantuntemukseen. Strategia nostaa seuraaville vuosille keskiöön kolme valvonnallisesti merkittävää osa-aluetta: ilmastonmuutos, digitalisaatio ja rahanpesun estäminen.
Finansinspektionens strategi 2020-2022: Tillsynen fokuserar på konsekvenserna och riskerna av digitaliseringen och klimatförändringen för den finansiella sektorn samt på penningtvättsbekämpning21.1.2020 10:35:12 EET | Tiedote
Finansinspektionens strategi för 2020-2022 vilar på tre grundpelare: inriktning av tillsynen efter förändringarna i omvärlden, bättre kvalitet och effektivitet i verksamheten och personalens gedigna kompetens. Strategin för de närmaste åren lyfter fram tre prioriterade områden för tillsynen: klimatförändring, digitalisering och penningtvättsbekämpning.
Financial Supervisory Authority prohibits ICON Corporation Ltd from managing alternative investment funds and providing investment services without authorisation18.12.2019 13:44:54 EET | Press release
By its decision dated 17 December 2019, the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) obliges ICON Corporation Ltd to discontinue offering fund shares and prohibits ICON Corporation Ltd from managing alternative investment funds. In addition, the FIN-FSA considers that ICON Corporation Ltd has provided investment services without appropriate authorisation and prohibits ICON Corporation Ltd from continuing the provision of investment services. The grounds for this decision are serious shortcomings, omissions and violations identified by the FIN-FSA in the activities of ICON Corporation Ltd. To enforce the prohibitions, the FIN-FSA imposes a conditional fine of EUR 4 million.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom