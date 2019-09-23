AvS - International Trusted Advisors establishes Advisory Board with top executives

Luisa Delgado, Tony Bogod, Wolfgang Colberg and Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard support boutique consultancy for Executive Search and Ownership Advisory

Geneva, September 23th 2019.

AvS - International Trusted Advisors, a global executive search and ownership advisory firm headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, will be supported by an advisory board of international top executives. Luisa Delgado, Tony Bogod, Wolfgang Colberg and Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard will advise the circle of senior advisors gathered by founder Andreas v. Specht in the firm’s further internationalization as idea generators and sparring partners. The common goal is the strengthening of an international consulting firm that supports its clients in the areas of executive search and ownership advisory with the quality of the top international consulting companies, while at the same time acting faster and more effectively. Besides its headquarters in Frankfurt, AvS - International Trusted Advisors already has offices in Hamburg, Geneva, Zurich, Paris, London and Bogotá.

Luisa Delgado, Tony Bogod, Wolfgang Colberg and Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard look back on impressive management careers and are currently serving on the supervisory boards of globally active companies and organizations.

"We are very pleased that we have succeeded in getting such top-class and experienced personalities enthusiastic about our consulting approach in executive search and ownership advisory," said Andreas v. Specht at the first meeting of the Industry Advisors Group in Frankfurt. "The regular exchange with our advisory boards enables us to align our work even better with the needs of our globally active clients.“

Luisa Delgado, a Swiss national, was Global Human Resources Officer at SAP AG and CEO of the Safilo Group, a global eyewear manufacturer. Luisa is, amongst her other mandates, a member of the supervisory board of IKEA.

The UK national Tony Bogod headed the Centre of Family Business of the consultancy firm BDO for many years and is now a globally recognized expert on succession issues in family businesses and family offices.

Wolfgang Colberg, a German, held management positions in the Bosch Group for many years before becoming CFO of Evonik Industries AG, where he oversaw the IPO. Today he is an Industrial Partner at CVC Capital Partners (Germany) and amongst others a member of the Supervisory Board of ThyssenKrupp.

The Dane Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard was Group CEO of Oettinger Davidoff AG and is amongst others now a member of the Supervisory Board of the CALIDA Group.

AvS - International Trusted Advisors has grown continuously in Europe in recent years. Three main developments contribute to the growth of AvS - International Trusted Advisors: demand in the core business of executive search, i.e. advice on the succession of entrepreneurs and management functions in family businesses and family offices as well as advice on the appointment of supervisory boards; the analysis and evaluation of management teams; and finally the area of 'ownership advisory', in which family entrepreneurs are supported in the development of ownership strategies and the development of management and supervisory structures.