Update 1 April 2020

Bank of Finland rules for counterparties and customers: Bank of Finland lowers the threshold on credit claims for domestic usage

The Bank of Finland has decided to lower the applied minimum size threshold on credit claims for domestic usage to 25 000 euros. Credit claims must meet this threshold at the time of their submission as collateral. This change will take effect immediately.

For further information, please contact Head of Division Marjaana Hohti, tel. +358 9 183 2265 and Senior Financial Economist Katri Järvinen, tel. +358 9 183 2215.

