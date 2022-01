Barentsin yhteistyön edistämistä varten on perustettu uusi rahoitusväline

Minister Skinnari to visit Saudi Arabia and Oman 28.1.2022 13:48:55 EET | Press release

Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will visit Saudi Arabia and Oman from 30 January to 3 February 2022. During his visit, the Minister will meet Saudi Arabian and Omani ministers and representatives of business life. He will also participate in LEAP, a global technology and innovation event, held in Riyadh from 1 to 3 February 2022.