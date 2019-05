Befolkningsregistercentralens överdirektör Janne Viskari utsedd till årets digitala ledare 2019

Director General of the Population Register Centre Janne Viskari appointed digital leader of the year 2019 10.5.2019 06:00:00 EEST | Tiedote

The information technology trade publication Tivi has nominated Director General of the Population Register Centre (PRC) Janne Viskari as the digital business leader of the year 2019. The selection was published in Tivi on 9 May 2019.