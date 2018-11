Bella-Veneet Oy: Alumiinivene Falcon BR 7 voitti arvostetun Best of Boats 2018 -kilpailun omassa luokassaan

BELLA BOATS LAUNCHES A NEW ALUMINIUM BOAT COLLECTION 29.9.2017 12:00 | Tiedote

Bella-Veneet Oy - Bella Boats - based in Kuopio and known for its fiberglass boat brands Bella, Flipper and Aquador, broadens its selection. For the 2018 season, the company will launch new aluminium-made Falcon boats that, according to company CEO Raimo Sonninen, are able to meet the modern leisure boater's - as well as his family's - needs as comprehensively as possible.