Bella-Veneet Oy myyty Nimbus Boats Sweden AB:lle

Bella-Veneet Oy has been sold to Nimbus Boats Sweden AB 4.12.2018

Embargoed until 4 December 2018 at 9:30 a.m. Swedish boat builder Nimbus Boats Sweden AB has acquired all of the shares in Bella-Veneet Oy on 28 November 2018. The production plant properties are not included in the transaction. Bella-Veneet Oy’s founder Raimo Sonninen will purchase the properties and lease them to Bella-Veneet Oy under a long-term lease. The boat business of Flipper Marin AB, which was acquired by Bella-Veneet Oy previously, will also be transferred to Nimbus Boats Sweden AB. Bella-Veneet Oy’s employees will transfer as old employees into the service of the new owner.