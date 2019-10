Beröring-utställningens nya helhet undersöker förhållandet mellan människan och den byggda miljön

Art of numbers – Tatsuo Miyajima reflects on infinity and eternity 8.10.2019 11:00:00 EEST | Press release

EMMA takes pleasure in hosting the Scandinavian solo debut of the internationally acclaimed Japanese artist Tatsuo Miyajima. Sky of Time marks the continuation of a new form of collaboration between EMMA and the Saastamoinen Foundation. Every year, a new work is commissioned for the Foundation’s collection from an interesting and topically relevant contemporary artist. The commissioned piece is displayed at EMMA as part of a curated exhibition shedding further light on the artist’s current practice.