Between us aloittaa uuden näyttelysarjan Amos Rexissä

Invitation to press event: Generation 2020 22.1.2020 10:04:42 EET | Press Invitation

Amos Rex’s spring exhibition Generation 2020 presents works by over 80 artists aged 15–23. The diversity of the artists is apparent in the exhibition that shows artworks selected through an open call from over 1 600 proposals. The 150+ artworks of the exhibition take us through subjects, such as sexual identity, climate change, technology and future, well-being, craftmanship and visual arts traditions as well as social and personal memory. Generation 2020 is a fascinating peek into the minds and art of an emerging generation of artists. The exhibition is on view 12 Feb – 10 May 2020.