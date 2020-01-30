“Between us” launches Amos Rex’s new exhibition series

“Between us” brings work by three artists to spaces beyond Amos Rex’s exhibition halls into areas that have not so far been used for exhibitions. The invited artists, Karoliina Hellberg, Tero Kuitunen and Raimo Saarinen, created these works specifically in dialogue with each other and with the museum’s spaces. “Between us” is on display from 20 May to 27 September 2020.

“Central to all three artists’ work is an examination of the aesthetics of art and the built environment. The works of Karoliina Hellberg, Raimo Saarinen and Tero Kuitunen form a path that wends through Amos Rex’s new and 1930s functionalist spaces.” Amos Rex’s senior curator Itha O’Neill says. The first exhibition of the series spreads through the museum’s Studio Rex, the foyer and terrace of the Bio Rex cinema and the lifts that link these spaces.

In 2019 Amos Rex’s exhibitions attracted 316,000 visitors, even though the museum was closed for a total of three months. The series aims to present the latest art in a freer, more intimate format and to shorten the times during which Amos Rex is closed between exhibitions.

Press images: https://amosrex.fi/en/press/