Blockchain offers new opportunities for safeguards of nuclear materials
The importance of reliable safeguarding of nuclear materials increases as the final disposal of spent nuclear fuel proceeds. With blockchain, information on nuclear materials would be maintained unchanged far into the future.
The Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority of Finland (STUK), the Henry L. Stimson Center and the University of New South Wales have today presented in Helsinki the opportunities presented by blockchain technology for keeping nuclear material records and for safeguarding of nuclear materials. The purpose of the SLAFKA system, which is currently in the piloting phase, is to investigate whether blockchain is a solution to problems related to the long-term retention and processing of data in nuclear material records.
Pursuant to the Non-Profilation Treaty (NPT), the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) supervises that states have no unreported nuclear materials and that nuclear materials remain in peaceful use. This is ensured through audits and nuclear material records based on data on the amount and type of nuclear materials in nuclear power plants, for example, which are verified through measurements. National authorities, in Finland STUK, and operators submit the required reports on the use of nuclear materials to the IAEA and the European Commission.
”In the existing model, nuclear material records are based on electronic documents that involve common problems: version management, data correctness and information security call for special attention. With blockchain technology, register data could be available to the authorities correct and unchanged. This would also improve the efficiency of international nuclear material supervision processes,” says Elina Martikka, International Cooperation Manager at STUK.
Final disposal of nuclear waste introduces new challenges
Finland is an especially interesting pilot area for keeping nuclear material records based on blockchain technology, as Posiva is building a final disposal facility for spent nuclear fuel at Eurajoki, the first of its kind in the world.
”When spent nuclear fuel is placed at a depth of almost 500 metres inside the bedrock and the tunnels are closed, it is no longer possible to secure the material physically. This emphasises the importance of the integrity and retention of nuclear material records, an issue now to be addressed with blockchain technology,” says Martikka.
According to Finnish and international assessments, the final disposal of high-activity nuclear waste in the bedrock is the safest way of taking care of the spent nuclear fuel of nuclear power plants. There is considerable international interest in Finnish nuclear waste management expertise, as most of the countries utilising nuclear energy still have not solved the waste issue.
SLAFKA
- Project of the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK), the Henry L. Stimson Center and the University of New South Wales.
- The aim is to develop a system for keeping nuclear material records using blockchain technology.
- SLAFKA is based on the Hyperledger Fabric DLT platform (Distributed Ledger Technology) developed by IBM and maintained by the Linux Foundation, which is intended for business use to create user-restricted systems.
- The Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) has been in force for 50 years now.
Contacts
For additional information, please contact:
Elina Martikka, Head of International Cooperation, tel. +358 (0)9 759 88 373, elina.martikka@stuk.fi
Media Services, tel. +358 10 850 4761
Stuk.fi: www.stuk.fi
Twitter: www.twitter.com/STUK_FI
Facebook: www.facebook.com/sateilyturvakeskus
Images
Documents
About Säteilyturvakeskus (STUK)
Laippatie 4
00880 HELSINKI
Mediapalvelu: 010 850 4761http://www.stuk.fi
Säteilyturvakeskus (STUK) on sosiaali- ja terveysministeriön hallinnonalan viranomainen, joka valvoo säteily- ja ydinturvallisuutta Suomessa. Tehtävämme on ihmisten, yhteiskunnan, ympäristön ja tulevien sukupolvien suojelu säteilyn haitallisilta vaikutuksilta.
Subscribe to releases from Säteilyturvakeskus (STUK)
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Säteilyturvakeskus (STUK) by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Säteilyturvakeskus (STUK)
Lohkoketju tuo uusia mahdollisuuksia ydinmateriaalivalvontaan10.3.2020 14:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Käytetyn ydinpolttoaineen loppusijoituksen eteneminen korostaa luotettavan ydinmateriaalivalvonnan merkitystä. Lohkoketjun avulla tieto ydinmateriaaleista säilyisi muuttumattomana pitkälle tulevaisuuteen.
Blockkedja ger nya möjligheter för kontrollen av kärnmaterial10.3.2020 14:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Framskridandet inom slutförvaring av använt kärnbränsle betonar vikten av en tillförlitlig kontroll av kärnmaterial. Med hjälp av en blockkedja skulle informationen om kärnmaterial kunna hållas oförändrad långt in i framtiden.
Maailman ensimmäinen ydinmateriaalivalvonnan lohkoketjusovellus SLAFKA – seminaari STUKissa 10.3.5.3.2020 09:45:17 EET | Kutsu
Säteilyturvakeskuksen, Henry L-Stimson Centerin (USA) ja University of New South Walesin (Australia) asiantuntijat kertovat lohkoketjutekniikan ydinmateriaalivalvonnalle tarjoamista mahdollisuuksista STUKissa tiistaina 10.3. Luotettava ydinmateriaalivalvonta kohtaa uusia hasteita, kun käytetyn ydinpolttoaineen loppusijoituksen aloittaminen lähenee. Lohkoketjun avulla tieto myös syvälle kallioon sijoitetuista ydinmateriaaleista säilyisi muuttumattomana pitkälle tulevaisuuteen. Tilaisuus on englanninkielinen. Paikka: Säteilyturvakeskus, Laippatie 4, Helsinki. Aika: 10. maaliskuuta klo 13-15. Ilmoittautuminen: Tiedotusvälineiden edustajat voivat ilmoittautua tilaisuuteen 9.3. klo 14.00 saakka osoitteeseen viestinta@stuk.fi
STUKin raportit kertovat valvovan viranomaisen näkökulman Posivan, TVO:n ja Fennovoiman ydinlaitoshankkeisiin10.2.2020 10:30:00 EET | Tiedote
Vuoden 2019 lopussa Teollisuuden Voima valmisteli Olkiluoto 3:n käyttöönottoa, Fennovoima Hanhikiven ydinvoimalaitoksen rakentamislupa-aineistoja. Posiva puolestaan louhi loppusijoitustunneleita ja rakensi kapselointilaitosta. STUKin raportit Olkiluoto 3:n, Hanhikiven ydinvoimalaitoshankkeen ja käytetyn ydinpolttoaineen loppusijoitushankkeen valvonnasta viime vuoden viimeisellä vuosikolmannekselta ovat luettavissa STUKin nettisivuilla.
Karim Peltonen leder en ny avdelning vid STUK6.2.2020 13:30:00 EET | Tiedote
Filosofie magister Karim Peltonen inledde i början av februari arbetet som direktör vid Strålsäkerhetscentralen (STUK). Han leder en ny avdelning som ansvarar för STUK:s beredskap, kommunikation, samhällsrelationer och internationella projekt.
Karim Peltonen uuden osaston johtoon STUKissa6.2.2020 13:30:00 EET | Tiedote
Filosofian maisteri Karim Peltonen aloitti helmikuun alussa johtajana Säteilyturvakeskuksessa (STUK). Hän sai johtoonsa uuden osaston, jonka vastuulla on STUKin valmius, viestintä ja yhteiskuntasuhteet sekä kansainväliset hankkeet.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom