Blogi: Mutkia matkassa – onnettomuusauton tallentaman tiedon jäljillä

Driving a car to Russia becoming significantly harder 22.5.2023 07:50:13 EEST | Press release

From the beginning of June, a Finnish motor liability insurance policy will no longer be accepted in Russia and Belarus as the international Green Card agreements on motor liability insurance expire. Motorists need to have a local insurance policy valid in Russia. However, the terms and conditions of foreign insurance policies may come with some unpleasant surprises for motorists from Finland. The Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends avoiding all travel to Russia and Belarus.