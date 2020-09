BOFIT: Venäjä- ja Kiina-ennusteet vuosiksi 2020–2022

Ample monetary stimulus is creating space for structural reforms 17.9.2020 11:00:00 EEST | Press release

The world and euro-area economies are forecast to contract sharply in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The world economy is expected to begin to pick up in the latter half of 2020, but the pace of recovery is uncertain. The pandemic shock has had a dampening effect on inflation, and unemployment is on the rise.