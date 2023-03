BOFIT Venäjän talouden ennuste vuosille 2023‒2024

Almost a fifth of households’ consumer credit originated by OFIs 7.3.2023 10:00:00 EET | Press release

In the last quarter of 2022, households drew down EUR 80 million of unsecured consumer credit from other financial institutions (OFIs),[1] which was a little more than in the corresponding period a year earlier. The average agreed annual interest rate on new unsecured consumer credit was 9.3%. Almost a quarter of the consumer credit was drawn down from consumer credit and small-loan companies. The average interest rate on these drawdowns was 20%. The stock of consumer credit originated by consumer credit and small-loan companies, also known as payday lenders, decreased, and the average interest rate declined in 2022.[2] At the end of December 2022, the stock of consumer granted by consumer credit and small-loan companies to Finnish households stood at EUR 154 million, with an average interest rate of 35%. Payday lenders’ stock of consumer credit has contracted significantly since 2018, when payday lenders had an estimated EUR 700 million of loan receivables from households. In Septembe