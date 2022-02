Buddy Healthcare yhteistyöhön KARL STORZin kanssa - tavoitteena digitaalinen hoitopolku Saksaan

Buddy Healthcare is launching an integrated care pathway in a strategic partnership with KARL STORZ in Germany 21.2.2022 09:35:00 EET | Press release

Buddy Healthcare and KARL STORZ have joined forces in a strategic partnership. The goal of this cooperation is to extend added value to digital care pathways. Fully digitized and automated patient care pathways provide high-quality and modern clinical workflow management to help clinics in improving patient outcomes and optimize clinical processes. The partnership covers Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, with an initial rollout in Germany.