Business Espoos verksamhet under coronaepidemin

Espoo libraries, cultural centres and museums will be closed until April 13th 17.3.2020 13:12:09 EET | Press release

On Monday, the Finnish Government decided on exceptional restrictive measures to control the coronavirus epidemic. These measures will affect the daily lives of practically all residents. In Espoo, this applies to all libraries, the Cultural Centre, the Exhibition Centre WeeGee and all other cultural facilities are closed until April 13th.