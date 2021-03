Business Finland myönsi rahoitusta Medicortexille

Medicortex Finland Oy Announces the Advancement in Clinical Trial for Detection of Mild Traumatic Brain Injury in Children 31.8.2020 15:43:39 EEST | Press release

TURKU, Finland. Medicortex Finland Oy announces achievement of the halfway in the clinical trial for detection of mild traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion in children and adolescents. Company's third clinical trial is being conducted at Satasairaala hospital in Finland. About 50% of the target number of head injury patients and healthy controls have already been enrolled in the study which started in March this year.