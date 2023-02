Buster, Yamarin ja Cross lipuvat virtuaalimaailmaan

Inha Works Ltd

Hahdenniementie 2

21120 Raisio





Inha Works Ltd, the producer of Buster, Yamarin & Cross boats, is the largest aluminum boats manufacturer in Europe and market leader in the Nordic recreational boats market.

Since January 2016, Inha Works has been part of Yamaha Motor Europe. This ownership enables us to work closely together with Yamaha in product development to create ever more innovative products.