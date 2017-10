Cambridgen herttua vierailulle Suomeen

State visit by the President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda to Finland 12.10.2017 11:12 | Tiedote

The Office of the President of the RepublicPress release 57/201712 October 2017 President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda will pay a state visit to Finland on 23 - 25 October 2017, accompanied by his spouse Mrs Agata Kornhauser- Duda. The visit will be hosted by Mr Sauli Niinistö, President of the Republic, with his spouse, Mrs Jenni Haukio. President Niinistö and Mrs Haukio will receive their guests at a welcoming ceremony in the Presidential Palace on Tuesday, 24 October 2017. The agenda for the state visit will include a bilateral discussion between the presidents as well as discussions among a larger group. Themes of the discussions will include political and economic relations between Finland and Poland and topical foreign and security policy questions. A business delegation will travel to Finland with President Duda. During his visit, President Duda will also meet with Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Maria Lohela and Deputy Prime Minister Petteri Orpo. Additionally, he w