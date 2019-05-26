Camping 4.0: Campstar is now available as the new multiservice platform dedicated to outdoor holidays!

Hamburg, 26.05.2019. Campstar is the new multiservice platform dedicated to outdoor accommodation, RV rental and camping equipment. The platform enables camping enthusiasts to plan and book their perfect camping holiday.

As of now, campstar has the largest range of campsites, providing users with the ability to submit booking inquiries for more than 20,000 properties in 45 countries. Soon the range will expand to campsites in North America and Australia. Campstar is also expanding its portfolio of sites taking direct bookings. Campers can find contact details and reservation options for both pitches and sites.

Coming soon, in August, campers will additionally be able to rent RVs via campstar. Campstar is also working on adding a marketplace for camping accessories. This will allow campstar to become the only multi-service portal specialised in outdoor holidays that combines all services needed to plan and book the perfect trip.

Campstar is aimed at the growing number of camping enthusiasts across the world. In North America and Europe alone, the camping community has more than 100 million regular campers and that trend is rising, especially among Millennials. The European market for camping has grown rapidly between 2013 and 2018. In many countries the camping industry even recorded "three-digit growth".

According to campstar CEO Carsten Greiner, these booking records can only be maintained if users can easily organise and book their holiday online. In response to digitalisation, campstar offers a solution that brings campsites, RV rental companies, camping accessory providers and camping enthusiasts together.

Founded in 2018 by experienced online travel experts and supported by Check 24 ventures,

campstar.com is currently available in seven European Languages.