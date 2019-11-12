CHALLENGE HISTORY: EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022 in Munich!

To mark the 50th anniversary of hosting the Summer Olympics, the Olympic Park Munich will be putting on a huge sporting celebration from 11 to 21 August 2022 as it welcomes the European Championships – the largest event to take place at the Olympic Park since the 1972 Summer Olympics. Over the years the Olympic Park has witnessed numerous sporting highlights, including the 1974 FIFA Football World Cup, the 1988 UEFA Football European Championships and the 2002 European Athletics World Championships as well as 30 more world championships, a dozen European championships and the 2013 X Games. The Olympic Park Munich has also played host to concerts by some of the most legendary names in music, from the Rolling Stones and AC/DC to Pink, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and Rihanna.

All in all more than 14,000 events have been held at the Olympic Park Munich since it opened in 1972, but none have been as big as the European Championships. “We are delighted to have been chosen to host this multi-sport event bringing together athletes from across Europe. Our team has worked very hard to achieve this, from the bidding process to the negotiations and the financing. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the German national government, the regional government of Bavaria and Munich city council. We are looking forward to a fantastic anniversary year,” comments Marion Schöne, CEO of the Olympic Park Munich.

The architects of Munich Olympic Park were visionaries – designing a multi-functional park in the heart of Munich that has hosted more than 14,000 events. However, since the summer of 1972, none of those events will compare to August 2022, when more than 4,000 athletes from across Europe will descend on the Bavarian capital to compete for more than 150 medals in 10 disciplines. So far six sports have been confirmed: ATHLETICS, CYCLING, GOLF, GYMNASTICS, ROWING and TRIATHLON.

The sustainability of the European Championships 2022 is also assured. Using pre-existing infrastructure, the impact of the Championships on the surroundings will be minimalised. This green ethos is further enhanced thanks to the close proximity of the venues and excellent public transport links between the Munich Olympic Park and downtown Munich.

www.munich2022.com

Video is available at https://www.presseportal.de/nr/128059/video