ChemBio Finland 2022 offers solutions to wellbeing and sustainable growth
After a three-year pause ChemBio Finland, the trade show for chemistry and bioindustry professionals, presents extremely topical themes ranging from biodiversity to green chemistry and hydrogen vehicles, along with a comprehensive exhibition. ChemBio Finland 2022 will take place at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre on 8–9 June 2022, for the first time simultaneously with the chemical safety event Helsinki Chemicals Forum and the forest industry PulPaper event.
ChemBio Finland is the most significant event for chemistry and bioindustry professionals in the Nordic Countries and Baltic regions, with a programme consisting of the Chemistry Days, programme produced by the Chemical Industry Federation of Finland and bioindustry seminars. The event presents themes such as next generation biorefinery technology, environment analytics, circular economy, biobank research, biodiversity and possibilities of biotechnics and new proteins.
The event is organized in co-operation with the Finnish Chemical Societies, the Chemical Industry Federation of Finland and the Finnish Bioindustries FIB. The Chemistry Days 2022 programme will dig into topics from analytic food chemistry to green chemistry and the economical use of natural resources. The eight seminars included in the programme are: Next generation biorefinery technology / Separation processes with thermochemical and physical properties, Green Chemistry and C1 Value, Possibilities and bottlenecks of new proteins, Thermal analysis to support sustainable utilization of our environment, Chemistry in Finnish universities 2022, Topical environment analytics, The new normal of safety and Raw materials into circulation with the help of chemical know-how.
”The content of the programme sheds light on different perspectives of bioindustrial solutions for sustainable development. Students form an important target group for the event. In addition to an academic and analytic manner of approach, interesting topics are also raised on a practical level. The event is an excellent place to network with operators within the field and at the same time take part in top-scale educational content”, says Sanna Mikkola, Excecutive Director of the Finnish Chemical Society.
The bioindustry programme presents topical themes from within the industry, from virus infections to sustainable development and the export of laboratory diagnostics, to mention some. The six seminars included in the programme are: Biodioversity and possibilities of biotechnics, Laboratory diagnostics are renewed and export flourishes, Biobank research builds future well-being, Future drugs – what and to whom, Synbio Powerhouse ecosystem: Made in Microbes & Bioindustries talks and SusChem Innovation and Startup Forum.
”The bioindustry seminars address topical matters such as biodiversity and biobank research and its significance from the patients’ point of view. Sustainable development and circular economy are also programme themes. The seminar programmes emphasize the importance of natural sciences, such as biotechnology and chemistry in solving global challenges” says Carmela Kantor-Aaltonen, Director of the Finnish Bioindustries FIB.
The Plaza Stage of ChemBio Finland deals with everyday chemistry from the perspective of discussions on hydrogen vehicles, circulation of battery materials, chemical marking and the chemistry of beverages. Professor Sir David Klenerman, winner of the 2020 Millenium Technology Prize, will give a presentation on Wednesday on the topic Lessons in how to innovate from the development of next generation DNA sequencing. There will also be presentations from the event's exhibitors and on responsible work-life.
The paid event Green Economy Business Summit, aimed at corporate management and stakeholders will now be organized for the first time on Wednesday 8 June 2022 and it will focus on green economy from the business point of view. The event will discuss how a sufficient economic well-being is ensured at the same time as environmental stress is decreased.
Three events at the same time brings synergy
”It is great to have the entire international chemical industry at the Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre at the same time. Organizing ChemBio Finland, Helsinki Chemicals Forum and the forest industry event PulPaper at the same time offers the participants a chance to expand their know-how broadly”, says ChemBio Finland’s Business Manager Marcus Bergström.
www.chembiofinland.fi (English) linkedin.com/company/chembio-finland #chembiofinland
Messukeskus organizes the leading event for chemistry and bioindustries ChemBio Finland 2022 in co-operation with the Finnish Chemical Societies, the Finnish Bioindustries FIB and the Chemical Industry Federation of Finland on 8-9 June 2022 at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre. The International Helsinki Chemicals Forum will be organized simultaneously on 8-9 June and the leading event in the forest industry, the international PulPaper, will be organized on 7-9 June 2022 in co-operation with the Finnish Forest Products Engineers’ Association.
More information: Messukeskus, Anu-Eveliina Mattila, anu-eveliina.mattila@messukeskus.com, tel. +358 050 5556183.
