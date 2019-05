Christoph Vitzthum elected Chairman of Varma’s Supervisory Board

Varma’s Supervisory Board held its constitutive meeting on 16 May 2019. As its Chairman, the Supervisory Board elected Christoph Vitzthum, President & CEO, Fazer Group.

Satu Wrede, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Metroauto Group Oy, and Saana Siekkinen, Director of the Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions (SAK), were re-elected as deputy chairmen.

Varma’s Supervisory Board on 16 May 2019

Chairman: Christoph Vitzthum, President & CEO, Fazer Group

Deputy Chairman: Saana Siekkinen, Director, Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions SAK

Deputy Chairman: Satu Wrede, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Metroauto Group Oy

Juri Aaltonen, Chairman, Federation of Special Service and Clerical Employees (ERTO)

Kari Ahola, Chairman, Trade Union Unio

Eero Broman, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Broman Group Oy

Petri Castrén, CFO, Kemira Oyj

Jukka Erlund, CFO, Kesko Corporation

Erkki Etola, Chairman of the Board, Etola Oy and Etra Oy; and Managing Director, Tiiviste-Group Oy

Lasse Heinonen, CEO, Ahlström Capital Oy

Olavi Huhtala, EVP & Head of SSAB Europe

Juha Häkkinen, Executive Manager of MMA, the Union of Sales and Marketing Professionals

Mika Joukio, CEO, Metsä Board Corporation

Jukka Jäämaa, Country Manager, ISS Palvelut Oy

Risto Kalliorinne, Organisation Manager, Service Union United PAM

Kari Kauniskangas, President and CEO, YIT Oyj

Mari Keturi, Head of Bargaining, Trade Union for the Public and Welfare Sectors (JHL)

Ville Kopra, CEO, Versowood Oy

Tapio Korpeinen, CFO, UPM-Kymmene Corporation; and Executive Vice President, UPM Energy

Timo Koskinen, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, VR Group Ltd.

Pekka Kuusniemi, CEO, Raisio Plc

Päivi Leiwo, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Oilon Group Oy

Olli Luukkainen, President, Trade Union of Education in Finland (OAJ)

Johanna Moisio, Executive Director, Finnish Union of University Researchers and Teachers

Panu Routila, President and CEO, Konecranes Plc

Jari Suominen, Executive Vice President, Division Wood Products, Stora Enso Oyj

Leena Vainiomäki, Country Head, Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch

Petri Vanhala, Chairman, Finnish Paperworkers’ Union

Jorma Vehviläinen, Executive Vice President, SOK Corporation

Anssi Vuorio, Director of Industry Sector, Trade Union Pro

Sauli Väntti, Chairman, Finnish Electrical Workers Union

Further information:

Katri Viippola, SVP, HR, Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility, tel. +358 (0)400 129 500 or firstname.lastname@varma.fi