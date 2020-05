Christoph Vitzthum jatkaa Varman hallintoneuvoston puheenjohtajana

Solvency secured Varma’s pension assets in sudden economic stop 29.4.2020 13:04:07 EEST | Press release

Varma’s solvency remained at a good level in the first quarter of 2020, even though the coronavirus pandemic that spread worldwide stopped the economy in its tracks. The market value of investments was EUR 43.6 (48.7 on 1 Jan) billion. Varma is helping companies get through the most difficult months by allowing flexibility in insurance contribution payments and rents.