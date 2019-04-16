CIIE roadshows in Finland and Sweden prove popular

Roadshows for the second China International Import Expo were recently held in Finland and Sweden, sparking interest among local business communities.

More than 100 Finnish business representatives attended the event on April 9 at the Chinese Embassy in Finland. Two days later the roadshow arrived in Stockholm, attracting a similar number of attendees.

CIIE is the world's first import-themed national-level expo. A total of 172 countries, regions and international organizations participated in the first CIIE, where deals for intended purchases of goods and services worth $57.83 billion were signed.

Vice-Minister of Commerce Wang Bingnan attended both events. Speaking at the Finnish event, Wang said this year is the China-Finland Year of Winter Sports, and Finnish businesses, including those in the winter sports industry, are well-positioned to seize opportunities by attending the second CIIE to show their products and services and share the development dividend of the Chinese market.

In Stockholm, Wang said he hopes Swedish enterprises will utilize the CIIE as an important platform for cooperation to display their products, technologies and services, strive to expand the Chinese market and improve the level of China-Sweden economic and trade cooperation.

Finland will use its advantages in telecommunication technologies, clean energy, and biology, and actively participate in the second CIIE, said Jusa Susia, chief of Business Finland East Asia. Susia added that Finland will look to expand cooperation with China in winter sports and early childhood education.

The Swedish Trade and Investment Council meanwhile will encourage Swedish enterprises to register for the second CIIE to show the world the country’s charm and power, said Andrea Staxberg, a senior manager of the council.

Five Finnish companies registered for the second CIIE at the event, with Elozo Oy, registering for the third CIIE.

A number of Swedish companies also registered for the second CIIE, and Plantamed AB, a Swedish pharmaceutical company, signed a formal agreement for attending the exhibition in November. Eight Swedish companies had previously signed up.

