City of Espoo to be awarded as the 2020 procurement organisation
The City of Espoo has been selected as the procurement organisation for 2020. The prize was awarded by the Finnish Association of Purchasing and Logistics LOGY selecting the winner from among public and private organisations. LOGY considers Espoo a pioneer in the development of procurement activities.
LOGY states in the award statement that the City of Espoo has done important work both in Finland and on an international scale to develop the procurement activities. The development programme of the City of Espoo has focused, among other things, on developing operating models, processes, procurement tools and methods. The development of human resources and know-how has played a key role.
“The development of Espoo’s procurement activities is an excellent example of how the effectiveness of procurement can be promoted both inside and outside the organisation. We hope that the example of Espoo will also inspire other cities and municipalities to develop their procurement activities and recognise the procurement activities as strategic activities and a tool in the development of the city,” says Anna Aminoff, Chairman of the LOGY Award Committee.
Strategic activities to be developed together across administrative boundaries
Procurement is a strategic activity of the whole City of Espoo and an important part of the organisation of the city’s services.
“We have been systematically and purposefully developing the strategic management of procurement, processes and knowledge-based management together with the Procurement Centre and different fields. Our staff are highly skilled and motivated and we continuously develop our expertise. Our goal is to implement procurement with overall economic efficiency, affordability and sustainability. We value the recognition awarded to us and it motivates us to continue developing Espoo’s procurement activities further,” says Ari Erkinharju, Director of Procurement Centre, City of Espoo.
The prize awarded by the Finnish Association of Purchasing and Logistics (LOGY) was presented at the annual LOGY Conference of the logistics and procurement field held at Finlandia Hall on Thursday, 6 February 2020. The recognition was received by Ari Erkinharju, Director of Procurement Centre, and Veera Lavikkala, Development Manager, of the City of Espoo.
The purpose of the annual prize presented to a procurement or logistics company or project is to promote the development of purchasing, logistics and logistics networks that support Finland’s competitiveness by rewarding professionals of the field. The prize awarded since 1994 is awarded for high-quality and long-term development of purchasing or logistics or for a concrete and innovative purchasing or logistics development project and/or research that generates operational and financial benefits.
View the previous prize winners here (in Finnish).
Contacts
Ari Erkinharju, Director of Procurement Centre, City of Espoo,
tel. +358 40 759 8743, ari.erkinharju@espoo.fi
Markku Henttinen, CEO, Finnish Association of Purchasing and Logistics LOGY, tel. +358 400 730 073, markku.henttinen@logy.fi
Images
About Espoon kaupunki - Esbo stad
PL 1 / PB 1
02070 ESPOON KAUPUNKI / ESBO STAD
+358 9 816 21http://www.espoo.fi
Subscribe to releases from Espoon kaupunki - Esbo stad
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Espoon kaupunki - Esbo stad by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Espoon kaupunki - Esbo stad
Esbo stad belönades som årets upphandlingsorganisation6.2.2020 17:31:19 EET | Tiedote
Esbo stad har valts till årets upphandlingsorganisation 2020. Priset tilldelades av Finlands Inköps- och Logistikförening LOGY rf. Pristagaren valdes bland både offentliga och privata organisationer. LOGY rf anser att Esbo är en föregångare när det gäller att utveckla upphandlingen.
Espoon kaupunki palkittiin vuoden hankintaorganisaationa6.2.2020 17:28:27 EET | Tiedote
Espoon kaupunki on valittu vuoden 2020 hankintaorganisaatioksi. Palkinnon myönsi Suomen Osto- ja Logistiikkayhdistys LOGY ry sekä julkisten että yksityisten organisaatioiden joukosta. LOGY ry näkee Espoon olevan hankintatoimen kehittämisen edelläkävijä.
Tilastot ja tutkimukset -kuukausitiedote helmikuu 20206.2.2020 11:24:57 EET | Tiedote
Espoossa oli vuoden 2019 lopussa ennakkotietojen mukaan 289 700 asukasta. Yritysten henkilöstömäärä Espoossa kasvanut jo kolme vuotta peräkkäin. Espoossa työttömiä 1,4 % vuodentakaista vähemmän, Uudellamaalla työttömyys kääntyi nousuun.
Korko service helps highly educated jobseekers find new careers5.2.2020 21:55:24 EET | Press release
In 2017–2019, the cities of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area developed an approach in which jobseekers with higher education degrees were supported in job search. The results were good – 50 per cent of the participants in the project found employment. Free job search service is now available in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa.
Korko-tjänsten hjälper högutbildade arbetssökande att hitta nya vägar på karriären5.2.2020 21:49:30 EET | Tiedote
Städerna i huvudstadsregionen utvecklade åren 2017–2019 en verksamhetsmodell där högutbildade arbetssökande fick stöd i arbetssökningen. Resultaten var goda – 50 procent av deltagarna i projektet blev sysselsatta. Avgiftsfri sparring i arbetsökningen erbjuds nu i Helsingfors, Esbo och Vanda.
Korko-palvelu auttaa korkeakoulutetut työnhakijat uusille urapoluille5.2.2020 21:39:24 EET | Tiedote
Pääkaupunkiseudun kaupungit kehittivät vuosina 2017-2019 toimintamallin, jossa korkeakoulutettuja työnhakijoita tuettiin työnhaussa. Tulokset olivat hyviä, sillä 50 prosenttia hankkeeseen osallistuneista työllistyi. Maksutonta työnhaun vauhditusta on nyt tarjolla Helsingissä, Espoossa ja Vantaalla.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom