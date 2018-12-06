CIVIS Media Prize 2019 - Competition opened / Closing-date for entries is 21 January 2019

06.12.2018 – Cologne (ots)

Once again, the CIVIS Media Prize for Integration and Cultural Diversity in Europe will honour radio, film, television, as well as internet programme contributions, which promote peaceful coexistence of people of different geographical and cultural backgrounds.

We are looking for the best European programmes, web-videos and websites on the topic of migration, integration and cultural diversity. Closing-date for entries is 21 January 2019.

The competition is open for reports, documentations, commentaries, features, story lines, feature films and animated cartoons (https://www.civismedia.eu/en/medienpreis/conditions-of-participation).

All creative formats are permitted. The CIVIS Media Prizes are endowed.

All TV- and radio stations, production companies, web providers and streaming services based in the EU and Switzerland, are welcome to submit their entries to the CIVIS Media Award 2019. Just as all film and television schools, academies and higher educational institutions for journalism, communication and media. All interested EU and Swiss residents are invited to send web-videos.

Registration for the CIVIS Media Prize 2019:

https://registration.civismedia.eu

The CIVIS Media Prize is offered by the Association of the Public Broadcasting Corporations in Germany (ARD), represented by Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR), together with the Freudenberg Foundation. The Austrian Broadcasting Corporation (ORF), SRG SSR, RTV Slovenia, Deutsche Welle, Deutschlandradio, PHOENIX, ARTE, 3sat, the Alliance of German Producers, Verwertungsgesellschaft der Film- und Fernsehproduzenten (VFF) and the EBU are media partners. The cooperation partners are the German Federal Government Commissioner for Integration, the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA), WDR mediagroup and the German Football Association (DFB).

The CIVIS Media Prize is held under the patronage of the European Parliament.