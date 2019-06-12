CIVIS Media Prize 2020 / TOP AWARD is endowed with 15,000 euros
Cologne/Munich - The CIVIS competition 2020 is opened. Closing-date for entries is 21 January 2020. We are looking for European programme achievements on the topic of migration, integration and cultural diversity. A new addition to the 2020 competition is the topic of democratic culture - with a particular focus on the fault lines of an integrative society, the media representation of socially neglected groups, growing inequality or the failure to accept the immigration society as a given.
The CIVIS Media Prize for Integration and Cultural Diversity in Europe honours the best programme achievements on the mentioned topics in film, television, radio and the Internet. In addition to the TOP AWARD, the individual categories are each endowed with 2,000 euros.
CIVIS is also concerned with the further development of our democratic, integrative and culturally diverse society in Europe. CIVIS is taking a stand against authoritarian, nationalist developments: for a bold humanism and a new social WE! The CIVIS Media Prize 2020 is held under the patronage of the European Parliament.
Conditions of participation: https://civismedia.eu/downloads/2020_CIVIS_conditions_of_participation.pdf
Registration for the CIVIS Media Prize 2020: https://registration.civismedia.eu/en/
The CIVIS Media Prize is offered by the Association of the Public Broadcasting Corporations in Germany (ARD), represented by Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR), together with the Freudenberg Foundation. The Austrian Broadcasting Corporation (ORF), SRG SSR, RTV Slovenia, Deutsche Welle, Deutschlandradio, phoenix, Arte, 3sat, the Alliance of German Producers, Verwertungsgesellschaft der Film- und Fernsehproduzenten (VFF) and the EBU are media partners. The cooperation partners are the German Federal Government Commissioner for Integration and the WDR mediagroup.
