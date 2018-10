Curious AI löst Rechnungsprozess der Berggren Group: AI-Automatisierung verarbeitet Dokumente aus über 200 Ländern

Curious AI solves Berggren Group’s invoice process: AI automation handles documents from 200+ countries 30.10.2018 13:00 | Tiedote

Curious AI Ltd’s document automation solution lets Berggren Group optimize the human labour in processing thousands of incoming corporate invoices every month. The AI solution can automate most incoming human-readable documents, paper or digital, deploys in weeks. And there’s no yet another interface to learn.