Data tarjoaa satojen miljoonien säästöt sote-menoihin – Sitralta suosituksia sosiaali- ja terveydenhuollon tehostamiseen

Data offers a chance to save hundreds of millions of euros in social welfare and healthcare spending​ – Sitra's recommendations for improving efficiency 8.5.2023 02:00:00 EEST | Press release

Data provides solutions to bottlenecks in social welfare and healthcare services. By making better use of data, major savings can be made in social welfare and healthcare spending and free up the working time of thousands of nurses and doctors for actual care work, according to a new Sitra study.