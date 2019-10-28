DBU honours innovators in the field of environmental protection who offer solutions for the future / The German Environmental Prize was awarded to soil researcher Prof. Dr. Ingrid Kögel-Knabner and entrepreneur Reinhard Schneider
27.10.2019, No. 127/2019.
Mannheim. The German Environmental Foundation (DBU) has awarded the German Environmental Prize for the 27th time. Today in Mannheim, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and the Head of the Board of Trustees of the DBU and Parliamentary State Secretary of the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Rita Schwarzelühr-Sutter, presented this prize to soil researcher Prof. Dr. Ingrid Kögel-Knabner (60, Technical University of Munich) and entrepreneur Reinhard Schneider (51, Mainz). With his company Werner & Mertz, Schneider is dedicated to comprehensive sustainability at every stage of production in the laundry detergent and cleaning product industry. The prize has a total remuneration of EUR 500,000 and is the most prestigious independent environmental prize in Europe. The DBU honoured the prize winners as innovators in the field of environmental protection who offer solutions for the enormous ecological challenges we face at present. Sustainable development demands fundamental economic, political and technological change processes at all levels.
Further information on the presentation of the German Environmental Award 2019 can be found at www.dbu.de.
Contacts
Contact
Franz-Georg Elpers
- Press Officer -
Jessica Bode
DBU Contact
An der Bornau 2
49090 Osnabrück
Germany
+49 (0) 541 9633-521
+49 (0) 171 3812-888
presse@dbu.de
www.dbu.de
Links
About Deutsche Bundesstiftung Umwelt (DBU)
Osnabrück, Germany
http://www.dbu.de
Subscribe to releases from Deutsche Bundesstiftung Umwelt (DBU)
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Deutsche Bundesstiftung Umwelt (DBU) by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Deutsche Bundesstiftung Umwelt (DBU)
"Bold decisions today will trigger positive interactions for tomorrow" / Federal President presents DBU's German Environmental Award today - Kögel-Knabner and Schneider honoured28.10.2019 11:18:21 EET | Press release
27.10.2019, No. 128/2019.
German Environmental Prize awarded to soil scientist and cleaning products manufacturer13.9.2019 11:01:42 EEST | Press release
Prof. Dr. Ingrid Kögel-Knabner (Munich) and Reinhard Schneider (Mainz) honoured on 27 October 2019 in Mannheim