De små motorbåtarna lyfter båthandeln

Small motorboats driving boat sales in Finland 15.8.2019 12:57:55 EEST | Press release

The popularity of boating continues to grow in Finland. Early in the year, the number of new watercraft registrations in Finland increased by eight per cent over the previous year. Small motorboats provided most of the impetus, as their registrations were up by 14 per cent, a substantial increase. Their popularity goes to explain why small outboard-powered boats make up a majority of the altogether more than 280 boats exhibited at the Helsinki Boat-Afloat Show opening this Thursday. Finnish boat exports increased by almost 10 per cent over the corresponding period a year ago.