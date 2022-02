Decree on the implementation of the Decision and Regulation of the Council of the European Union concerning restrictive measures in view of actions destabilising the situation in Ukraine

Finland's airspace has already been closed to Russian aircraft by EU legislation. The Government decree specifies the implementation of the sanctions. The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency will grant exceptions as referred to in the Council Decision and Regulation. The Decree will enter into force on 28 February 2022 and will remain in force until further notice. The Decree will be repealed or amended in accordance with decisions made by the European Union due to Russia's attack against Ukraine.

Government resolution (in Finnish):

https://valtioneuvosto.fi/paatokset/paatos?decisionId=0900908f8079e481

Inquiries:

Anu Saarela, Deputy Director General, Ministry for Foreign Affairs, tel. +358 295 350 096

Jarkko Saarimäki, Director General, Finnish Transport and Communications Agency, tel. +358 40 836 0397 jarkko.saarimaki(at)traficom.fi

