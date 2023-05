DEN on onnistunut parantamaan kannattavuuttaan, vaikka rakennusalalla menee heikosti

DEN Group's revenue increased to over 226 million euros in 2022 30.3.2023 08:48:00 EEST | Tiedote

Russia's shocking invasion of Ukraine is what the year 2022 will be remembered by. DEN Group, Finland’s largest builder of single-family houses and market leader in multi-purpose hall spaces, increased their revenue in 2022, but profitability was affected by rising prices for raw materials and disruptions in supply chains. Considering the circumstances, we are happy with our sales, but the energy crisis, deteriorating purchasing power, inflation and rising interest rate levels had an impact on the housing market and customer behaviour.