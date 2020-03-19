Design today is original and uncompromising – look out for these four emerging designers
Habitare’s Talentshop will present the four most interesting designers whom Finland and the world should be watching at the moment: Ville Aakula, Ekin Kayis, Mari Koppanen and Zuzana Zmatekova. What these featured designers have in common is originality in their ideas and an uncompromising attitude to quality. Each of the designers will get their own stand at Habitare, to be shown at Messukeskus in Helsinki from 9 to 13 September 2020.
Now being held for the sixth time, Habitare’s Talentshop annually presents the most exciting, up-and-coming designers to follow right now.
“Talentshop highlights designers who are in the early stages of their career, but who have already established their own designer identity and shown proof of their skills. Each of the featured designers will have their own stand in Habitare’s area of new design, The Block. The designers for the 2020 Talentshop were selected from among 36 entrants. What all the selected designers have in common is originality in their ideas, combined with an uncompromising attitude to quality and refined implementation”, say Krista Kosonen, Elina Aalto and Saara Renvall, of Imu Design, who are responsible for producing and curating Talentshop.
The designers to be featured at the Habitare’s 2020 Talentshop are:
Ville Aakula
Ville Aakula is a cabinetmaker and designer whose work is driven by necessity and practicality. A product should fulfil a function while having aesthetic appeal. Soft and simple lines highlight the intrinsic character of wood. Ville’s designs are characterised by beautiful details and high-quality materials. Designing and manufacturing new products is sometimes like shedding a skin; it is about trying out new things and looking for fresh perspectives. The finished product is, at its best, timeless, beautiful, durable and practical.
www.villeaakula.com @villeaakula
Ekin Kayis
Ekin Kayis is a contemporary product designer based in Helsinki, who graduated from Product and Spatial Design MA at Aalto University School of Arts, Design and Architecture. Ekin follows a hands-on and experimental design process with an innovative, research-oriented and intuitive approach. He is passionate about exploring qualities and potential of the materials and new production techniques, and has a strong emphasis on materiality, tactile qualities, textures and colour, which are highlighted on his projects. His works have been exhibited internationally in Milan, Brussels, London, Paris, Helsinki and his hometown Istanbul in the past few years.
www.ekinkayis.com @ekinkayis
Mari Koppanen
Mari Koppanen is a designer who likes to work with wood, ceramics, textiles and biomaterials. In addition to form and user experience, Mari is interested in exploring cultural and social issues in her designs. Mari received her Bachelor’s degree in furniture design from the Malmstens Linköping University in Stockholm, and her Master’s degree in design from the Oslo National Academy of the Arts. She also has a degree in fashion design (clothing artisan). In recent years, Mari has concentrated on researching fungus-based biomaterials and their use in art and design as substitutes for animal leather. Mari is currently working as a part-time teacher at the Oslo National Academy of the Arts, while further developing her research on fungal materials.
www.marikoppanen.com @mari.koppanen
Zuzana Zmatekova
Zuzana is a textile designer who pursues innovation and interdisciplinary ultimately attempting to reach beyond the boundaries of the conventional reception of textile design. Her work is inspired by aesthetic tendencies influenced by new media, virtual reality and technology. Various internships abroad and working experience as a freelance print designer has contributed to improving her competences in designing for fashion and interior textiles. To further deepen her knowledge in woven textiles, Zuzana decided to pursue studies at Aalto School of Art, Design, and Architecture, where she currently attends the second year of Master studies, focusing on surface design creation while employing different media and jacquard weaving.
www.zuzazmatek.com @zuzazmatek
Images of Talentshop designers' works and products are available in Habitare image bank.
More information:
Habitare: communications manager Eva Kiviranta, eva.kiviranta@messukeskus.com, tel. +358 40 775 6609
Habitare
Habitare, the largest furniture, design and interior decoration event in Finland, will be held at Messukeskus in Helsinki, from 9 to 13 September 2020. Habitare offers experiences and ideas on interior decoration, and on the functioning and look of homes and other spaces. Habitare highlights the ideas and works by a new generation of designers, and sparks discussion. The International Friend of Habitare in 2020 is Joseph Grima. In 2020, the 50-year-old Habitare celebrates the history of Finnish design and living. | www.habitare.fi | @HabitareFair | www.facebook.com/habitare | #habitare2020 #habitare50
Keywords
Images
About Messukeskus
Messuaukio 1
00520 HELSINKI
+358 40 450 3250http://www.messukeskus.com
Messukeskus edistää suomalaista elinkeinoelämää luomalla kasvua kohtaamisista. Tarjoamme messuille, kokouksiin, kongresseihin ja muihin tapahtumiin 7 muuntautuvaa hallia, 40 erilaista kokoustilaa, 21 ravintolaa, uudistuneen tapahtumahotellin ja täydelliset tapahtumapalvelut. Messukeskus järjestää vuosittain 50 messutapahtumaa ja 1000 kokousta ja kongressia, joihin osallistuu 1,1 miljoonaa vierasta. | Messukeskus – sata vuotta tapahtumien keskipisteessä
Messukeskus Helsinki, Expo and Convention Centre, promotes Finnish welfare by enabling effective face to face encounters at exhibitions, meetings, conferences and other events. We host 50 exhibitions and 1,000 meetings and congresses each year providing a perfect venue with 7 adaptable halls, 40 conference spaces, the 4,400-seater Amfi Hall auditorium, 21 restaurants, a fully renewed event hotel, and all event services. Over one million visitors take part in the events. | Messukeskus – A century in the centre of events
Subscribe to releases from Messukeskus
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Messukeskus by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Messukeskus
Muotoilu on nyt omaperäistä ja tinkimätöntä – laita nämä neljä nousevaa suunnittelijaa seurantaan19.3.2020 08:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Habitaren Talentshop esittelee neljä kiinnostavinta muotoilijaa, joita Suomen ja maailman kannattaa laittaa merkille juuri nyt: Ville Aakula, Ekin Kayis, Mari Koppanen ja Zuzana Zmatekova. Valittuja muotoilijoita yhdistää omaperäinen ajattelu ja tinkimätön suhtautuminen laatuun. Muotoilijat saavat omat osastonsa Habitareen, jossa ne ovat esillä Helsingissä Messukeskuksessa 9.-13.9.2020.
Messukeskus sulkee parhaillaan käynnissä olevat tapahtumansa koronavirustilanteen vuoksi12.3.2020 15:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Koronavirustilanteen muututtua sosiaali- ja terveysministeriö on 12.3. ohjeistanut suomalaisia tapahtumajärjestäjiä siirtämään tai peruuttamaan yli 500 henkilön tilaisuudet ja tapahtumat Suomessa.
PacTec, FoodTec & PlastExpo Nordicin vastuullisuuskilpailun voitti Block Solutions Oy12.3.2020 13:30:00 EET | Tiedote
Pakkaus, elintarvike- ja muovialan ammattitapahtuman yhteisen vastuullisuuskilpailun voitti Block Solutions Oy. Tuomaristo arvosti voittajassa erityisesti monipuolista vastuullisuuden huomioimista ja paikallisten materiaalien hyödyntämistä. PacTec, FoodTec & PlastExpo Nordic on auki alan ammattilaisille vielä 12.3.2020 Helsingissä Messukeskuksessa.
Sairaanhoitajapäivät 25.–26.3.2020 siirtyy toiseen ajankohtaan12.3.2020 09:15:00 EET | Tiedote
Sairaanhoitajaliitto, Fioca ja Messukeskus siirtävät yhdessä järjestämänsä tapahtuman uuteen ajankohtaan. Syynä on vallitseva koronavirustilanne, joka juuri nyt työllistää hoitohenkilökuntaa monissa sairaanhoitopiireissä.
Ravintola Palace voittaja Suomen 50 Parasta Ravintolaa 2020 -äänestyksessä - pohjoisen maut ja keittiöt vahvassa nousussa11.3.2020 12:52:04 EET | Tiedote
Helsinkiläinen Ravintola Palace on maan paras ravintola tällä hetkellä. Palace äänestettiin selvästi voittajaksi Suomen 50 Parasta Ravintolaa 2020 -äänestyksessä. Seuraaviksi sijoittuivat helsinkiläiset Baskeri & Basso Bistro, Inari ja Olo. Kahden edellisen vuoden voittaja, helsinkiläinen Grön, oli viides. Listan tulokset julkistettiin tänään avautuneilla Gastro Helsinki -messuilla Messukeskuksessa.
Kevätmessuilta tuoreimmat ideat kotipihaan ja pieneen pintaremonttiin5.3.2020 13:35:34 EET | Tiedote
Kevätmessut tuo jälleen kesän Messukeskukseen. Tarjolla on ihania ideapihoja niin lapsiperheiden, viherpeukaloiden kuin mökkeilijöidenkin tarpeisiin sekä roppakaupalla tietoa ja vinkkejä pieniin kodin kunnostustöihin, kierrätykseen ja vastuulliseen sisustamiseen. Kevätmessut järjestetään Messukeskuksessa Helsingissä 2.–5.4.2020.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom