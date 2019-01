Det kinesiska nyåret firas i Helsingfors på Medborgartorget och i Ode 4.2.2019

Chinese New Year to be celebrated in Helsinki at Kansalaistori and in Oodi on 4 February 2019 21.1.2019 09:01 | Tiedote

Dancing dragons and lions abound in the Chinese New Year outdoor event on Monday 4 February 16:00–20:00 as the Year of the Dog changes to the Year of the Pig in accordance with the Chinese zodiac. In addition to dragons and lions, the celebrations at Kansalaistori and in Helsinki Central Library Oodi will feature performances from skilled groups of artists arriving from Beijing. Naturally, the wintry festivities will also include a Chinese New Year market, complete with food stalls. During the event, participants will also have the opportunity to watch a live broadcast of the Chinese New Year’s celebration in Beijing. The festivities culminate in fireworks at Töölönlahti.