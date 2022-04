Digi- ja väestötietoviraston Digihumaus-raportti: Viranomaisten mahdollisuuksia käsitellä ja ratkaista vain asioita digitaalisesti tulee lisätä

The customer service of the Digital and Population Data Services Agency has become faster thanks to an additional appropriation 15.3.2022 08:02:00 EET | Press release

As the Finnish population ages, more and more people use the services of the Digital and Population Data Services Agency (DVV) for matters such as guardianship. The agency has made its customer service more efficient by recruiting additional fixed-term personnel in autumn 2021 and by making its digital services easier to use.