Digi- ja väestötietoviraston palvelupaikka Hämeenlinnassa muuttaa tammikuussa

Suomi.fi Data Exchange Layer would also solve information security challenges of operators on the private sector 20.11.2020 11:00:00 EET | Press release

The Digital and Population Data Services Agency reminds that the Suomi.fi Data Exchange Layer would provide a solution to the pressure surrounding the information security and register maintenance of private operators. The data from authorities belonging to hundreds of thousands of Finnish citizens pass through the service daily between different public organisations but the Data Exchange Layer can also be used by private organisations. The use of the Data Exchange Layer is free of charge.