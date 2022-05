DIGITAALINEN KANSALLISGALLERIA -OHJELMA RAKENTAA ALUSTAN UUSILLE ELÄMYKSILLE TAITEEN PARISSA

THE DIGITAL NATIONAL GALLERY PROGRAMME WILL PROVIDE A PLATFORM FOR NEW ART EXPERIENCES 12.5.2022 14:08:07 EEST | Press release

The Board of the Finnish National Gallery has established a three-year Digital National Gallery programme for the creation of a functional platform for new digital and experience-oriented services online. Johanna Eiramo has been named as director of the programme as of 1 June 2022. Ms. Eiramo will transfer to the programme from her previous position as the Head of Communications at Ateneum Art Museum.