Digiturvaseminaari avaa Suomen digi- ja kyberturvallisuuden tilaa ja uhkatilanteen muutoksia 31.8.2021

In the Digital Support Week the superpower of the future is discussed - it is worth increasing everyday digital skills! 4.8.2021 11:09:42 EEST | Press release

The Digital Support Week, which will be held for the second time, wants to increase the discussion on the superpowers of the future, in other words, the everyday digital skills. The Digital and Population Data Services Agency will organise a theme week between 30 August and 3 September 2021 together with the national digital support network. The theme week encourages each of us to develop our digital skills. The versatile programme provides interesting information for both those interested in developing their own skills and those offering digital support. The week's virtual events are free of charge and open to everyone.