Digiturvaviikko avaa digiturvallisuuden ajankohtaisimmat ilmiöt 25.-29.10.2021

We are not born with digital skills - youth need more support in the digital world 30.8.2021 06:00:00 EEST | Press release

Young people feel that they do not get enough support for learning how to use digital services. Being a digital native does not guarantee the ability to act in a digital world; instead, skills must be actively taught to young people. This is reflected in the survey published by the Digital and Population Data Services Agency on 30 August 2021 titled ‘The Digital Support for Young People’. The publication of the survey will launch the Digital Support Week, which focuses on the development of everyday digital skills from 30 August to 3 September 2021.